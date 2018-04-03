CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer will present the official game ball on Thursday when the White Sox host their home opener.

The White Sox said Bauer’s family will present the game ball for the 3:10 p.m. game against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski, a member of the 2005 World Series champions, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Bauer, 53, was shot and killed in February while trying to apprehend a suspect outside the Thompson Center downtown.

A longtime White Sox fan, bauer and other fathers at South Loop Elementary School organized a number of annual student events, including annual outings to a White Sox game.