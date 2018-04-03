DEERFIELD (CBS) — Gun owners in north suburban Deerfield now have just over two months to remove certain types of firearms from their home, or face stiff fines.

Village trustees voted unanimously in favor of a complete ban on semi-automatic rifles, pistols and shotguns with certain features. The new ordinance also bans magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.

Both sides of the gun debate voiced their opinion at the board meeting.

“It is very heartening to know the village is standing at the forefront of something that is an imperative in front of our nation,” said resident Andrew Toban.

“There were a lot of emotional arguments and not a lot based on fact,” said Daniel Easterday. “Deerfield is a very crime free community, and I don’t see how this is going to make it any more crime free.”

Law enforcement and retired law enforcement are exempt from the ban.

The law is similar to the one in neighboring Highland Park.

The ban goes into effect June 13.

Those who keep the affected firearms could be fined up to $1,000 a day