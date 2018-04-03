(News release from CBS announcing the appointment of Derek Dalton)

Veteran local television stations executive Derek Dalton has been named President and General Manager of WBBM-TV (CBS 2) in Chicago, it was announced today by Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations.

Dalton, who has more than 20 years of experience in television stations management, joins WBBM after spending the past seven years as Vice President and General Manager of WHEC-TV, Hubbard Broadcasting’s NBC affiliate in Rochester, New York.

Dalton’s background includes 11 years with Tribune Broadcasting, beginning with WGN-TV, where he held several local and Superstation sales roles. After three years in Chicago, he was promoted by Tribune to serve as General Sales Manager and then Vice President and General Manager of KWGN-TV in Denver. His TV stations experience also includes four years as Vice President and General Manager of KGTV-TV and KZSD-TV in San Diego. He began his career as a sales executive at WLVI-TV in Boston.

“Derek comes to us with a great reputation and track record of success everywhere he has worked,” said Dunn. “We look forward to having him lead the evolution of WBBM as it continues to deliver premium content via all of our broadcast and digital platforms.”

“It’s a thrill for me and my family to return to Chicago and have the opportunity to contribute to the future success of WBBM,” Dalton said. “I am excited to make this move and work with my new colleagues at the station, our clients and community partners.”

Dalton’s wife Karen is a doctor who worked for Northwestern Internists during his time at WGN. They are the proud parents of three children.