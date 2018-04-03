CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were wounded in shootings Monday afternoon and evening, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. A 34-year-old was shot in the leg in the 3300 block of West Huron. He was taken to Stroger Hospital. The shooting may have been drug releated, police said.

The last shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. A 34-year-old was shot in the hand and lower back while walking in the 9300 block of South Woodlawn. He was treated at Trinity Hospital.

New numbers released over the weekend show a big drop in violent crimes across the city.

This March had 17 percent fewer shootings than March 2017.

Overall since the beginning of the year, shootings are down 25 percent from this time last year.

Murders are down 22 percent, and total citywide crime is down 15 percent this year.

The department says 1,900 guns have been taken off the streets.