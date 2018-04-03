CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives in south suburban Lansing are trying to figure out how a mother ended up shooting her own 5-year-old daughter while the girl was sleeping.

Police said the woman was handling the gun during a party near 177th and Rosewood early Monday morning, when it went off.

A bullet hit the girl, who was asleep at the time.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes spoke with the family Monday night at Comer Children’s Hospital.

“She said the little girl had opened up her eyes earlier today, but it’s still in the early stage, and we’re just saying a prayer for them that it will be a healing; that this child’s going to just get up and get back to normal activity,” he said.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.