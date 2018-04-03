CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two men who committed a pair of violent robberies in the South Loop, and then jumped on CTA trains to get away.

Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects, in hopes of identifying the robbers.

In both robberies, the men grabbed or punched their victims before throwing them to the ground. They then stole valuables before running away, and hopping on the CTA.

The first robbery happened at 7:15 p.m. Thursday near the Chicago Board of Trade. The other happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday near the Old Main Post Office.