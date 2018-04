CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured after they were struck by an SUV in a parking lot in the 2900 block of West Addison.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a mother and her daughter leaving Dappers restaurant were struck by a driver who had lost control of his vehicle, according to witnesses.

NOW: Mother and daughter hit by out of countrol SUV that smashed into several cars in a busy shopping center at 2900 W Addison (Addison Mall). Firefighters say adult daughter was under a cat and mother was pinned against the fence. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/U5Ha1HxbXo — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) April 3, 2018

The adult daughter was pinned under the SUV, according to the Chicago Fire Department.