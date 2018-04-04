CHICAGO (CBS) — Bunny, a reindeer at Brookfield Zoo, welcomed a female fawn on April 2. The unnamed fawn has a sibling, a brother who was born last year.

“Reindeer are found in arctic tundra and woodland edges in northern regions, including Scandinavia, Greenland, Canada, Alaska, and Russia,” says Brookfield Zoo in a statement about the fawn’s arrival. “They are different from all other deer species because their noses are covered with fur and both sexes have antlers.”

The zoo reports that reindeer fur is dark at birth, acting as camouflage. In a couple of months, the fawn will shed her dark fur and a lighter version will replace it.

The fawn weighed approximately 12 pounds at birth. She began walking about two hours after Bunny delivered her.

(Photo credit: Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)