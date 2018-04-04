CHICAGO (CBS) — As the civil rights movement gathered momentum, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. frequently spoke and marched in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports from the University of Chicago campus in Hyde Park.

Dr. King spoke twice at the Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at the University of Chicago in 1956 and in 1959.

“This place was full when he came. I followed Dr. King reverently,” says Timuel Black, the 99-year young activist who helped to bring Dr. King to Chicago.

“He was tired of segregation. He was tired of discrimination. He was tired of poverty,” says Black.

On April 13, 1956, King made one of his first major speeches in Chicago at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel.

Later Black helped organize freedom trains that took thousands of Chicagoans to the March on Washington.

Stone Temple Baptist Church in North Lawndale is where Dr. King preached one of his first sermons in Chicago.

King moved into an apartment around the corner from the church and spoke to packed crowds during the Chicago Freedom Movement in the 1960’s.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done and hopefully we can be a part of that work to uplift this community and uplift this city,” says Bishop Derrick Fitzpatrick of Stone Temple Baptist Church.