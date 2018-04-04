CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released a photograph of a woman suspected of stabbing a woman on a CTA bus on Michigan Avenue on Sunday.

CTA surveillance depicts the female, pictured below, with an object in her hand making contact with the back of the head of another female passenger on the bus.

The attack happened on Sunday on the Magnificent Mile when the offender used some type of sharp object inside her glove.

The victim suffered a minor cut and she was treated at the scene.

Police say the women did not know each other.

The suspect was last seen walking southbound on Michigan Avenue near Ohio Street.

The offender is described as a female black, dark complexion, heavy build, around 30 years old, wearing a brown hat, blue scarf and black coat

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380