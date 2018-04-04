CHICAGO (CBS) — In Chicago, there were ceremonies across the city commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Including one headed by Cardinal Blase Cupich.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from St. Rita’s Church at 77th and Western Avenue.

The common thread: King’s message lives on.

But not without determination and work.

CBS 2 attended two services honoring King.

There were moments of sadness and celebration in both.

Songs uplift those inside Rainbow PUSH.

Words move those paying tribute to Dr. King.

But progress is tempered by reality.

At an interfaith service, a letter from King is read, highlighting what he called a danger of the civil rights movement and those who see injustice and do nothing.

“A shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will,” says Rabbi Frederick Reeves, a speaker at the event.

“Leave behind our non-involvement and take up the path of nonviolence because nonviolence is a path for courageous people.” say Cardinal Blase Cupich.