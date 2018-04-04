CHICAGO (CBS) — Proposed legislation in Ohio would create a $500 fine for anyone smoking in a car with children who are under six years old.

Introduced by Senator Charleta Tavares (D-Columbus), and co-sponsored by Senator Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati), Senator Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights), and Senator Edna Brown (D-Toledo), Ohio Senate Bill 106 states: “No person shall smoke in any motor vehicle in which a child under six years of age is a passenger.”

“Children are particularly vulnerable to secondhand smoke because they are still developing physically, have higher breathing rates than adults and have little control over their environments,” Senator Tavares said in testimony before the Ohio state Senate.

Language in the bill specifies “smoke” to mean “inhale, exhale, burn, or carry any lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe, or other lighted smoking device for burning tobacco or any other plant.”

Vaping is not included in the proposed legislation.

According to a representative from Senator Tavares’ office, a version of the bill was initially introduced by Senator Ray Miller in 2009. Senator Tavares, who took over Miller’s district, then reintroduced the legislation in 2011.

