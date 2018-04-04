CHICAGO (CBS) — A University of Chicago student is in stable condition tonight after being shot by university police.

School officials say what came in as a burglary call turned out to be a student on a rampage with a metal pipe.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez has the story from Hyde Park.

Witnesses describe an angry man marching down Kimbark Street smashing everything in his path.

Until gunfire put an end to it.

A University of Chicago student was shot in an alley near Kimbark and 54th.

Police say he was on a rampage.

Hitting side mirrors, smashing windshields and shattering glass doors.

“I thought at first it was a sledgehammer or something like that just banging away,” says witness Slyvie Anglin.

“I heard a lot of angry fighting and somebody saying the police have been called,” adds witnesss Maggie Marusek.

A University of Chicago statement says “the individual ignored the officers repeated requests to drop the pipe, and at one point charged an officer with the weapon.”

The officer fired, striking the student in the shoulder.

“I had a hard time sleeping and it was really scary to be on the block,” says student Maddie Anderson who thinks the police overreacted.

“They could’ve killed him,” she says.

University police say there is body cam footage of the incident as soon as possible.

The officer is on mandatory administrative leave pending the investigation.