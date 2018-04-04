QUINCY, IL (Patch.com) — A makeover of the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy costing as much as $278 million is the best option for eradicating Legionnaires’ disease there, a preliminary report says.

It calls for a state-of-the-art residence, new plumbing and a newly drilled well for a separate water source. The report by task forces that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration organized says a new facility would not only include Legionnaires’-resistant piping, but would be built to accommodate the changing needs of veterans for decades to come. The report was dated for Saturday. A final report is due May 1.

