(File photo. Credit: Thinkstock)

CHICAGO (CBS) –A SWAT team has responded to a possible barricade situation in the Buena Park neighborhood, forcing the CTA to shut down a portion of the Red Line.

UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. normal service had resumed. According to scanner traffic, a man being served with an eviction notice barricaded himself for a short time inside a residence. Police said he was taken into custody and that there were no injuries.

Red Line service is still disrupted in the area of Sheridan; we're working to establish service alternatives and will post an update shortly. Consider alternatives, including local buses and other lines, where convenient. — cta (@cta) April 4, 2018

Red Line serv has been temp suspended btwn Wilson & Addison due to police activity w/limited serv btwn Howard & Wilson.22, 36, 151 alt serv. Shuttle requested. — cta (@cta) April 4, 2018

For full details on how Red Line service and updates about available alternatives, see this alert on our website: https://t.co/ThD40skvUs — cta (@cta) April 4, 2018

Chopper 2 showed several heavily armed members of law enforcement near Kenmore and Irving Park.

The CTA said Red Line service had been suspended between Wilson and Addison.