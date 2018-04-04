(File photo. Credit: Thinkstock)
CHICAGO (CBS) –A SWAT team has responded to a possible barricade situation in the Buena Park neighborhood, forcing the CTA to shut down a portion of the Red Line.
UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. normal service had resumed. According to scanner traffic, a man being served with an eviction notice barricaded himself for a short time inside a residence. Police said he was taken into custody and that there were no injuries.
Chopper 2 showed several heavily armed members of law enforcement near Kenmore and Irving Park.
The CTA said Red Line service had been suspended between Wilson and Addison.