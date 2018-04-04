CHICAGO (CBS) — A 76-year-old woman was killed, and her elderly mother was injured Tuesday afternoon, when an out-of-control SUV barreled through a strip mall parking lot in the Avondale neighborhood.

Police said an 89-year-old man was trying to park a green Chevy Tahoe in the lot at the Addison Mall near Addison and Sacramento shortly after noon, but had a problem with his accelerator and lost control.

The SUV shot across the parking lot, striking multiple cars, and then hit two women leaving a store. A 96-year-old woman was pinned against a fence, and her 76-year-old daughter was pinned under a car.

After the daughter was freed from under the car, she went to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Her mother also was taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.

It was unclear if the driver involved in the crash would face any charges.