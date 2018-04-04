HARRISBURG, IL — A 10-year-old singing sensation from Harrisburg, Illinois, is gaining fans online after a video of his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” was shared on Twitter. Mason Ramsey — known in his hometown in the Illinois-Indiana-Kentucky Tri State Area as “Little Hank” — was caught crooning the tune at a local Walmart store on March 24, and the video was shared several days later.
The original tweet featuring Mason’s musical stylings has been shared more than 50,000 times and has nearly 17 million views since it was posted, drawing praise from fans online.