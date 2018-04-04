HARRISBURG, IL — A 10-year-old singing sensation from Harrisburg, Illinois, is gaining fans online after a video of his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” was shared on Twitter. Mason Ramsey — known in his hometown in the Illinois-Indiana-Kentucky Tri State Area as “Little Hank” — was caught crooning the tune at a local Walmart store on March 24, and the video was shared several days later.

I looked around for him after I saw this and I found a few other vids. The boy is amazing! He should get on @AGT and so should you! 😉❤ https://t.co/TlEVBnAq6q — Bella Donna 🍷 (@DonnaMLanglais) April 1, 2018

The original tweet featuring Mason’s musical stylings has been shared more than 50,000 times and has nearly 17 million views since it was posted, drawing praise from fans online.

