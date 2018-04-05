CHICAGO (CBS) — Better late than never.

That is what an Indiana woman is saying after a postcard showed up nearly 60 years after it was sent.

The postcard was written in 1958 by Sharon Gongwer mother, a worker at a hotel in Goshen Indiana.

The hotel had recently discovered the postcard tucked in the back of a filing cabinet.

A worker tracked Gongwer down at a retirement home in Goshen and delivered the postcard.

“It was written by my mother who was traveling around and went to California, “says Gongwer.

The postcard is in almost perfect condition.

How the postcard ended up in the hotel is still a mystery.