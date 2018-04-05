CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot while riding in a car early Thursday on Lake Shore Drive, leading to a brief police pursuit.

The 26-year-old woman was riding in a white Dodge Charger traveling north on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue around 2 a.m., when someone in silver sedan fired shots, police said.

A bullet struck the woman in her knee. She went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was in good condition.

Police officers later spotted the silver car heading south on Lake Shore Drive at Chicago Avenue. They chased the sedan to the Stevenson Expressway near California Avenue, where they halted their pursuit.

Speeds topped 80 mph before police decided to end the chase.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Central Detectives were investigating.