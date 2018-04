CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning motorists about thieves who are stealing tires and rims right off cars.

Police said there have been five thefts in the North Center neighborhood since March 14.

Newer model Hondas have been a common target.

Last week, there were at least 10 thefts in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods.

Police said thieves targeted cars parked on residential streets.

In most cases, the vehicles were left standing on cinder blocks or concrete pavers.