CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were injured Thursday morning, two of them critically, in a house fire in the South Austin neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to the fire at a 1 ½-story house at Race and Lockwood avenues around 10 a.m. There were reports of people trapped when they arrived.
Two males who suffered smoke inhalation and burns were taken to West Suburban Hospital Medical Center in Oak Park in “extremely critical” condition, according to the Fire Department.
Another male was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in fair to serious condition.
A female was being evaluated at the scene.
The fire was struck out by about 10:30 a.m.