CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were injured Thursday morning, two of them critically, in a house fire in the South Austin neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a 1 ½-story house at Race and Lockwood avenues around 10 a.m. There were reports of people trapped when they arrived.

Still & Box, EMS Plan 1 at 5252 W. Race have been struck and secured. 2 male patients with smoke inhalation and burns have been transported to West Suburban in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/9TYODDaNOC — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2018

Two males who suffered smoke inhalation and burns were taken to West Suburban Hospital Medical Center in Oak Park in “extremely critical” condition, according to the Fire Department.

5252 W. Race update: 4 total transports. 2 male with burns and smoke inhalation were taken to West Suburban extremely critical . 1 additional male was transported to Loyala in yellow and 1 female patient is being evaluated. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2018

Another male was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in fair to serious condition.

A female was being evaluated at the scene.

The fire was struck out by about 10:30 a.m.