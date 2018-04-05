CHICAGO (CBS) — Nothing says “play ball” like winter coats and a few flurries.

Today is one of the coldest home openers ever for the Chicago White Sox.

CBS 2’s Jim William reports from Guaranteed Rate Field on what fans have to say about tailgating in cold weather.

Nevertheless Sox fans are excited about being at the game.

“This is my Christmas. I love Sox home opening day,” says White Sox fan Jason Caprigno. “It’s baseball, my favorite sport. The White Sox are my favorite team.”

The chill is bit more bearable when you compare this Sox opening day to years past.

“Today is nice. Last year and the year before when it was snowing that’s cold,” remembers Lindsey Burkamp,

The tailgaters were out in big numbers hours before game time.

Including Sox fan Ramon Gomez who worked on a smorgasbord of meats for his tailgating crew.

“Some beef short ribs, some skirt steak. I personally season them over night, let them marinate overnight,” says Gomez. “It’s a tradition. We do it every year.”

What’s new this year, inside the stadium and every other major league ballpark, protective screens extending to the end of the dugouts.

A shield between screaming line drives and fans.

A warm moment before the game was when Grace Bauer, the daughter of slain Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer, brought the game ball to the pitcher’s mound.

A tribute to the commander who lived a short distance from the ballpark.