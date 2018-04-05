CHICAGO (CBS) — The National and Illinois State Rifle Associations are joining in the fight against a Chicago suburb.

The village that just banned semi-automatic weapons.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos talked to people on both sides of the Deerfield ban.

If you live in Deerfield, Northshore Sports Club is the closest place to shoot.

“There’s no reason on the state or federal level that any of these weapons are illegal,” says manager Matt Seibert.

Now that the Village of Deerfield has banned semi-automatic rifles, Northshore Sports Club is not only offering a place to shoot guns, but also to store them.

“We’re going to start implementing free storage of the affected firearms for residents of Deerfield,” says Seibert.

In hopes to overturn the ban, a Deerfield resident and the Illinois State Rifle Association filed a lawsuit Thursday.

It claims the Deerfield Village Board does not have the authority to ban semi-automatic rifles, citing a 2013 law.

“It’s just a pure violation of the second amendment,” says ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson. “Taking law abiding citizens’ firearms away from them when they haven’t done anything.”

Before the board unanimously passed the new ban on Monday, people on both sides spoke out.

“I don’t think anybody should be using those type of guns. We’re not in the military,” says Celia Nares.

The ban goes into effect June 13.

Those who keep the affected firearms could be fined up to $1,000 a day.

CBS 2 reached out to the village managers for comment but have not heard back.