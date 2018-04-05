CHICAGO (CBS) — A University of Chicago student shot by police in Hyde Park has been charged with three felonies, after allegedly smashing doors and cars with a pipe or crowbar, and then charging at an officer.

Late Tuesday night, university police responded to reports of a man trying to break into an apartment building. Witnesses said a man in a red robe had been walking up and down the street, screaming, and banging on doors and cars with a metal object.

Police intercepted the man in an alley between Kimbark and Woodlawn, where witnesses said officers asked him to drop his weapon. That’s when an officer shot the man in the shoulder.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have released dashboard and body camera video of the incident, showing the man charging at an officer with what appears to be a pipe or crowbar in his hand. The university has confirmed the man is a student.

Thursday morning, police said 21-year-old Charles Thomas has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, two felony counts of criminal damage to property, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

Police said Thomas lives on the same block where the incident happened.

The officer who shot Thomas has been placed on mandatory administrative leave as both the university and Chicago police investigate the shooting.