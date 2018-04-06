CHICAGO (CBS) — A police pursuit that started in Berywn, ended in Lansing and shut down Interstate 80-94, backing up traffic for miles.

A suspect pulled a knife and carjacked a vehicle around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Avenue.

Police responded and chased the suspect all the way to Lansing, ending on eastbound I 80/94 at Torrence Avenue.

Police said the offender was throwing objects, likely weapons, during the pursuit.

The suspect was taken into custody and the interstate was reopened at 3 p.m.