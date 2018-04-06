CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Team President John McDonough has told reporters he plans to bring back both coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman. The team has won three Stanley Cup championships since 2010 but finished last in the Central Division this season.

Chicago had reached the playoffs every year since Quenneville took over four games into the 2008-09 season, winning it all in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But the Blackhawks lost in the first round each of the past two years and this year was a nightmare.

The 59-year-old Quenneville received a three-year contract extension in January 2016 that runs through the 2019-20 season.

