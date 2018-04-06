CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago feels more like winter than spring this week, with a mixture of rain and snow in the forecast.

It’s so cold outside, the CTA is keeping the heat lamps on at ‘L’ platforms for the time being. The heaters normally would be turned off April 1.

Daytime temperatures have been in the 30s and low 40s all week, with a few flurries in the Chicago area on Thursday, and more snow possible on Sunday and Monday.

The start of April has been 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal, and temperatures haven’t reached the 60s since a mild stretch in late February.

Temperatures should improve by the middle of next week, with highs in the mid 50s on Wednesday.