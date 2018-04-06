CHICAGO (CBS) — In just three days, baseball will be back at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs take on the Pirates for their home opener on Monday.

First pitch is at 1:20 p.m.

And it isn’t too late for tickets.

We found seats on the team’s website ranging from $64 all the way up to $299 a seat.

And if you go, get ready for a new Wrigley Field.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from the Friendly Confines.

When fans hit the ballpark they’ll certainly notice the free WiFi that’s now available.

And the updates don’t stop there.

Bright construction vests outnumber fans in Cubby blue, but signs of a new season begin to fly again.

Inside, fans will notice what’s not there.

“We’ve removed a lot of the food kiosks that have traditionally been out in the concourse,” says Cubs spokesperson Julian Green who adds that it’ll make the hallways feel larger and improve traffic flow.

The team is offering four new food and drink options.

Like Clark Street Grill and Cocktails.

With four more due to open later the season.

“We’re going to be increasing the food quality here in Wrigley Field so fans to enjoy more variety and healthy food options,” says Green.

Visiting ball clubs will see new a new batting cages and a new weight room.

With fresh coats of paint throughout the park for now.

The grounds crew had 20 days to prepare the field and that work continues.

Safety netting has been expended as have the dugouts.

Some sections can now be removed to configure the park to accommodate future football games.

But for now the baseball season is on deck.

A kind of “sports present” ready to be unwrapped.