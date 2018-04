ILLINOIS (Patch.com) — Illinois residents pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, according to a new analysis from ATTOM Data. The 2017 property tax analysis found that Illinois had the second-highest property tax rate— 2.22 percent — in the country.

The analysis also found that the average tax amount in Illinois increased by 2 percent in 2017 when compared to 2016. The average annual property tax in Illinois for 2017 was $4,941 in 2017 and in 2016 that figure was $4,845.

