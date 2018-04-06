CHICAGO (CBS) — A 56-year-old man has been charged with fatally stabbing a software company CEO in the River North neighborhood last month.

Police said Miguel Beedle was walking through an alley near State and Hubbard around 2:30 a.m. on March 23, when a man approached him and stabbed him in the neck.

The suspect then ran away, and went into the Grand station on the CTA Red Line, where he threatened two young women with a knife.

Beedle was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Gino Bassett Sr., of the Woodlawn neighborhood, was arrested Wednesday morning after he was identified as the attacker. Bassett was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Beedle, a father of six from Park Ridge, was founder and CEO of Scrum Inc, a software training and consulting firm based in Massachusetts.

Police have said they suspect Bassett stabbed Beedle during a robbery attempt.