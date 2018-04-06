CHICAGO (CBS) — Trying to reduce fallout, Facebook announced new measures Friday to curb future election meddling.

They were announced days before its CEO is set to testify before Congress about a privacy breach likely affecting most or all of its users.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov breaks it down.

2.2 billion Facebook users.

This week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg conceded all of those public profiles have likely been accessed by outside sources.

In 87 million cases by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy group hired by GOP members and President Donald Trump.

“I’m really sorry for that and Mark is really sorry,” says Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. “And we’re taking strong action.”

Those are just the latest Facebook concerns.

They come as the social media site continues to make changes as to who is allowed to buy political ads in light of Russian election interference in 2016.

“Through advertising or through setting up Facebook pages where they release a lot of phony or false information,” says fraud expert Professor William Kresse.

Now, Facebook will require the buyers to disclose more information.

Including a U.S. address and submit a government issued ID.

Kresse says it’s better than nothing.

“Except for the people outside the country without a physical address, it’ll have little or no impact,” says Kresse.

Political ads could come up when Zuckerberg testifies before Congress about data concerns next week, acknowledging Facebook has to do better.

“This is what’s true in the entire field of fraud,” says Kresse. “It’s like a tennis match. They serve and you respond. They’ll find a way around it. You have to respond again,” adds Kresse.