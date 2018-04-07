CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets will play against each other Saturday night.

But the teams will come together to honor the junior hockey team that lost its head coach and 14 others in a deadly bus crash in Saskatchewan Friday.

The Humboldt Broncos were en route to a game when their team bus collided with a semi truck in Saskatchewan.

Playing in Canada, there will be a “coordinated moment of silence prior to the game,” according to a media release from the Winnipeg Jets.

Both the Blackhawks and the Jets will wear the words “Broncos” on the back of their jerseys.

According to the Winnipeg Jets the move is meant “to symbolize the unity and support of our hockey communities coming together as one for the Humboldt Broncos’ family.”

All proceeds from the game’s 50/50 drawing will go to the Humboldt Broncos. The Blackhawks, Jets and the NHL will each pledge $25,000 to the total.