CHICAGO (CBS) — Three firefighters are recovering this morning after being injured while trying to put out a fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

One firefighter was taken to Stroger and kept overnight.

Two other firefighters were taken to Mount Sinai and they’re expected to be released.

It happened early Saturday morning around near Sacramento and 42nd street.

Firefighters got there and found heavy smoke coming from a one story building.

They were trying to put out the fire when three firefighters got burned and it prompted a Mayday response.

Neighbors couldn’t help but watch from their porch and windows.

The Chicago Fire Department says no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.