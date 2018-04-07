CHICAGO (CBS) — Calling all fans of the Pink Ladies and T-Birds: the “electrifying” movie musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is back on the big screen.

‘Grease’ will hit theaters nationwide for three days beginning Sunday April 8 (2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time), and continuing on Wednesday April 11 (2:00 and 7:00) and Saturday matinee screening at 2:00 p.m. on April 14th.

It’s part of a TCM Big Screen Series from Fathom Events.

Hopelessly devoted fans can catch the movie celebrating its 40th anniversary in more than 700 movie theaters across the country.

To see Danny, Sandy, Rizzo, Kenickie, Frenchie and the rest of the Rydell High characters, movie goers can click on the Grease page on the Fanthom Events site and enter your local zip code for the closest theater.