CHICAGO (CBS) — Spring is here.

That means it’s time to give your home a refresh.

If you’re overwhelmed by that prospect, a cleaning expert is on hand to give you tips on how to declutter your space in time for spring.

Armen Kholamian is the owner of Junk King North Chicago.

He talks to CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot about why it’s important to clean up and clean out your home.

Especially if you have lots of stuff hanging around that you don’t need.

“Spring is a time for rebirths, new starts so it’s a good time to rid your house of all the clutter that’s built up over the winter,” says Kholamian.

He says clothes, toys and book can always be donated.

Old electronics can be recycled for their metals.

For tips on what to do with your trash and the things that can be recycled and repurposed, visit the Junk King North Chicago’s website for more information.