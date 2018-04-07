Chicago
CBS 2
CBS 2 has joined forces with the most trusted local CBS RADIO stations in Chicago to give you the best Chicago has to offer as CBS Local.
WBBM Newsradio
WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM, The Home of Chicago Bears Radio.
670 The Score
670 The Score, the home of Cubs Radio
President Trump's Weekly Address; Democrats' Weekly Address
It's Time For Spring Cleaning
"Spring is a time for rebirths, new starts so it's a good time to rid your house of all the clutter that's built up over the winter."
CTA Assaults Upset Riders, Workers
Three attacks happened on board a moving train.
Blackhawks Fall To The Blues 4-1
Veteran forward Patrick Sharp got the start in what was likely his final game at the United Center.
Brewers Beat Cubs 5-4
When the series with Milwaukee concludes on Sunday, the Cubs will have opened the season with nine games on the road.
Celtics Beat Bulls 111-104
Chicago led by as many as 11 in the first half before Boston trimmed it to 58-55 at the half.
Construction Continues In And Around Wrigley Field
Bright construction vests outnumber fans in Cubby blue, but signs of a new season begin to fly again.
The Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score
Bernstein & Goff
CTA Keeping Heat Lamps Later Than Usual On As Cold Snap Persists
Chicago feels more like winter than spring this week, with a mixture of rain and snow in the forecast.
Latest Nor'Easter Prompts Hundreds Of Flight Cancellations In Chicago
With the fourth nor’easter in three weeks hitting the East Coast, airlines have cancelled more than 200 flights in at Chicago’s airports.
FEMA To Begin Flood Damage Assessments In 3 Illinois Counties Monday
State and federal authorities will tour three Illinois counties next week, to assess damage from February floods that destroyed or severely damaged more than 120 homes.
Best Easter Brunch Menus In Chicago
For most, an integral part of Easter Sunday revolves around a holiday meal - but this year leave the cooking to someone else and enjoy Easter brunch at one of these fine restaurants in Chicago.
Best Egg Rolls In Chicago
Crispy on the outside and bursting with flavors on the inside, there's no real mystery as to why people are as obsessed with egg rolls as they are.
Best Ways To Support Chicago's Local Art Scene
Local Artists are keeping the art scene hopping in the Chicago area. No longer is displaying fine art only for the rich. Art galleries can be found in many of the neighborhoods in Chicago. There are even combo stores that display art made by local artists for clients to peruse while enjoying a nice cup of coffee. Support your local art scene and artists and fill your home with fine art.
Best Ways To Spend New Year's Day With Your Family In Chicago
Get out into the bracing Chicago air and welcome 2018 with excellent eats, lively theater, outdoor recreation and lots of play.
Best Ways To Support Chicago's Local Music Scene
So many local artists are genuinely talented and extremely driven but your support can mean a push toward success of the national level. Support these businesses and you'll be doing a solid for Chicago artists.
Best Family Events For Easter In Chicago
Chicago and suburbs dye the days a cheery pastel with eggs hunts, lavish brunches and physical activity reminding us that warmer times are just around the corner.
Eat Your Way Across The US At America's Best Diners
A look at five very carefully selected classic diners that are among the best in the US.
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens
A brief preview of five of America's most beautiful botanic gardens in which to celebrate the advent of spring.
America's Best Irish Pubs
Home is where the Irish hang a hat, and these pubs are some of America's best. Even better when it's a family-run place where Celtic music and conviviality are on the menu along with the pints of Guinness.
President Trump's Weekly Address; Democrats' Weekly Address
April 7, 2018
April 7, 2018 at 1:17 pm
President Trump’s Weekly Address, April 7, 2018
Democrats’ Weekly Address: Congressman John Lewis
