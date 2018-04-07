CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re learning more about this massive fire in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

It was a smoky scene late Friday night at the Pure Metal Recycling Plant at 33rd and Justine.

Chicago Fire Department investigators confirm several propane tanks exploded.

Stacks of wood pallets inside the building fueled the flames as the roof collapsed.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries are reported.

Emergency crews blocked off the surrounding area to prevent exposure to potentially hazardous materials.