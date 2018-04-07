CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Transportation says the Roosevelt Road bridge will be closed early Sunday to prepare and test the bridge ahead of boating season.

The bridge will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

CDOT says a detour will be in place when the closures take effect.

It’s recommended that those traveling east should go south Canal Street, then east on Harrison, north on Wells then back to Congress Parkway.

Anyone traveling west should go north on Wells, west on Harrison, south on Canal then back to Congress.