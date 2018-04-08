CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of shootings across the city sent several people to the hospital.

The youngest victim was a 13-year-old. The oldest was a 72-year-old-man.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports from Chicago Police headquarters.

More than 20 people have been shot since Friday evening.

One of the shootings happened in Calumet Heights.

Police also received a call about a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood.

That incident took place near 25th and South Drake.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Chicago Police say they’ve recovered a weapon in that shooting.