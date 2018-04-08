CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a strong response echoing the call to action from Parkland Florida students.

At hundreds of town hall meetings across the country, lawmakers and students are addressing gun control and school safety.

One of those events was held in Glen Ellyn Saturday.

“No matter how young we are, it doesn’t mean our voices are small,” says Janiele Claunan a student at Glenbard North.

It was standing room only at the Glen Ellyn event.

The town hall was organized by four local high schools.

Lawmakers and candidates were invited to bring solutions or commit to ones being offered.