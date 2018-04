CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police release a photo of a suspected gunman accused of killing two men in West Woodlawn.

His name is Stanley Williams.

The 31-year-old was last seen driving a black Range Rover with Illinois plates.

Police say back in January, Williams allegedly used that SUV to drive to the Altgeld Garden Homes area to shoot two people.

The two were sitting in their car on Evans and Marquette.

They died from their injuries.

Investigators say both victims were gang members.