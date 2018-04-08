CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will get a special delivery Sunday.

A huge donation in honor of fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer for the organization’s “Get Behind the Vest” program.

Illinois pizza chain Aurelio’s and former Chicago Blackhawks star Jeremy Roenick will present a check for $8,000 for 16 new bullet-proof vests.

Roenick will also be on hand to take pictures at 1718 South State Street at 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Any Chicago Police officer in need of a new vest can sign up for one.