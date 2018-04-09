CHICAGO (CBS) — Peoria police are calling on people at a party in near Bradley University to come forward with any information about how college freshman Nasjay Murry was killed.

Murry was killed early Sunday morning at a house party in Peoria, near the campus of Bradley University where she was a first year student majoring in pre-med—the first of her family to attend college.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Peoria police said Murry’s body was one of two found inside the house.

The 18-year-old graduated with high honors from Chicago’s King High School, CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports.

“She was my first baby; my first grand baby,” said Patricia Hill, the oldest of six grandchildren.

“She was just so ambitious. A bookworm. So smart. She would stay up all night doing her homework. She was just so special.”

Police say they have no idea whether Murry was an intended target or an innocent bystander.

At this point, they have no suspects.