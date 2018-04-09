CHICAGO (CBS) — The Friendly Confines aren’t quite so friendly ahead of the Cubs’ home opener on Monday, with a dusting of snow coating the field overnight, prompting the team to push back the game against the Pirates by an hour.

The Cubs originally were scheduled to start their home opener at 1:20 p.m., but have announced the start will be delayed until 2:20 p.m. to make sure the field is ready for play.

Today's #Cubs home opener will begin at 2:20 p.m. CT to allow for field preparation. Gates will open at 12:20 p.m. and opening ceremonies are expected to begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/0YOvEDbTgC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2018

Gates at Wrigley Field now will open at 12:20 p.m., and opening ceremonies should begin at about 1:45 p.m.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez and Cubs mascot Clark had some fun with the snow early Monday, having a snowball fight at “Gallagher Way,” the newly renamed plaza outside Wrigley Field.

A few players also had some fun in the snow when they arrived Monday morning, tossing some snowballs at each other before heading back into the warmth of the clubhouse.

Wrigley Field organist Gary Pressy pointed out it’s hardly the first time the Cubs have dealt with a few flakes at their home opener, tweeting a video of snow falling at the stadium in 1975.