CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously injured in a house fire in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

The fire started shortly after 5 a.m. at a two-flat near Richmond and Walton streets.

A man who suffered burns and smoke inhalation was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

It was expected the man would be transferred to the burn unit at Stroger Hospital.