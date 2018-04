CHICAGO (CBS) — State police are investigating a fatal crash on I-94 in South Holland, which shut down two major entrance ramps to the expressway.

The accident happened at 12:20 p.m. in the inbound lanes, just south of 159th street.

The crash involved three vehicles, and at least one person was killed.

As of 2:30 p.m. state police say the ramp from I-80 eastbound to inbound I-94 was closed. The northbound 394 ramp is also closed.