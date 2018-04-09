CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, becoming the first U.S. senator to have a child while in office.

Maile Pearl Bowlsbey was born at a suburban Washington, D.C. hospital, the Sun-Times reported. Duckworth, 50, and husband, Bryan Bowlsbey, have a daugther Abigail, who was born in 2014.

Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we’re deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us—his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us. https://t.co/KXyNf65KxA — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 9, 2018

Duckworth said in a statement: “Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we’re deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us — his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us.

“Pearl Bowlsbey Johnson was Bryan’s great Aunt, an Army Officer and a nurse who served during the Second World War. He spent many summer months with her while growing up, we feel her presence still and are grateful for her service to our nation during the most challenging of times.”

“We’re also so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, as well as our wonderful medical teams for everything they’ve done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family.”

Sen. Duckworth is one of only 10 women who have given birth while serving in Congress. The other mothers all served in the U.S. House.