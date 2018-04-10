CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been almost two months since Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed in the line of duty

The latest issue of Chicago magazine takes a closer look at Bauer’s life as well as the life of the man charged with killing him.

As CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports, that’s causing some controversy.

“Paul Bauer is a hero,” says Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson

That’s one of the reasons why Johnson is criticizing the article that chronicles the lives of both Bauer and the man charged with murdering him, Shomari Legghette.

“The guy that murdered him, to me, is a nameless person and he’s a coward, and he should not be talked about in the same sense with Paul Bauer,” Johnson said.

The article includes interviews with friends and family of both men as well as photos.

“I just think it’s an insult to everything that I stand for, and everything that the law-abiding people in this city stand for,” Johnson said.

The Fraternal Order of Police also condemned the article in a statement:

“It was ill-timed, self-indulgent, and cruel in the manner it went out-of-the-way to find excuses for the travesty the offender made of his own life.”

Susanna Hohman, Chicago magazine’s editor in chief, defended the article.

“Our intention was to understand the factors that contributed to this awful tragedy, and that included fully exploring the life of the man accused of killing commander Paul Bauer.

“Crime is the most pressing issue facing our city, and if we don’t attempt to understand why it happens, we will never be able to fully address it.”