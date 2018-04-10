CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of fans are heading back to Wrigley Field for the Cubs’ postponed home opener against the Pirates.

The game was postponed Monday due to the snow. The festivities will go on Tuesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Some fans were not too happy with the game being rescheduled. They wanted to know why the Cubs waited so long to postpone the home opener.

The Cubs tried to clear a couple inches of snow from the field before Monday’s scheduled 1:20 p.m. start, even turning on the sprinklers in an effort to melt the snow. After first pushing back the game an hour, the Cubs ultimately decided to postpone until Tuesday afternoon, which was a day off in the schedule for just such an eventuality.

Players made the most of the snow delay on Monday, having a snowball on the field before heading back into the warmth of the clubhouse.

Some Cubs fans ventured south to Guaranteed Rate Field to watch the White Sox take on the Rays. There wasn’t quite as much snow on the South Side, and the series against Tampa Bay is the only scheduled trip to Chicago for the Rays, so rescheduling their game would have been more difficult.

The Cubs’ home opener now will start Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. Gates at Wrigley Field will open at 11:20 a.m.