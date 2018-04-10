CHICAGO (CBS) — Some parents on the North Side want the city to shut down a television production that includes a scene depicting a sniper shooting near a school.

The untitled FOX pilot, which stars Katie Holmes as FBI agent Hazel Otis, was filming on Tuesday at Seward Park, at the corner of Division and Orleans streets in the old Cabrini Green neighborhood.

According to parents and school administrators, the scene involves a sniper shooting from a nearby residential building at a group of congressman who are playing basketball at the park.

The parents are upset, CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports, because students at Immacuate Conception St. Joseph (ICSJ) school are in class during production. The school borders the park.

Jenner Elementary School and Walter Payton College Prep are also within about a block of the production.

With the recent school shooting at Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida, along with violent crime in the city, parents fear their children would be frightened by the scene. Some parents emailed the city, asking officials to stop production.

However, as of noon today, filming was taking place at the park.

The ISCJ administration sent this note to parents on Monday: